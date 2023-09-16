SAN ANGELO, TX— On Saturday afternoon, the Water Valley Wildcats suffered a 27-24 defeat against Odessa Compass Academy.
On September 29th, the Wildcats are scheduled to take on the Sterling City Eagles.
by: Sabrina Hoover
by: Sabrina Hoover
