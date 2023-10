SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks came out and took care of business, defeating the Ballinger Bearcats 61-6.

Hawks jumped out to a 41-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Getting it done in all phases of the game, Wall scored offensively, defensively and even on special teams.

They now moved to a perfect 2-0 in District 2-3A play.

The Wall Hawks will host the TLCA San Angelo Eagles next week on Friday night at 7:00pm.