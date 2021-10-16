HIGHLIGHTS: Wall falls short to No. 1 Jim Ned

WALL– The Wall Hawks hosted the Jim Ned Eagles at Hawk Stadium for a revenge game after the Indians ended the Hawk’s 9-year district title streak last season.

The Hawks were able to score the first touchdown of the game but the Indians swooped in especially after the second half. The Hawks fell 37-20 against their district rival.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

