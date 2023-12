SAN ANGELO, TX— In District 6-3A action on Tuesday evening, the #14 Wall Lady Hawks secured an 88-34 victory over Grape Creek, while the Hawks also found success with a 49-34 victory over the Eagles.

Lady Hawks will compete in the Lubbock Caprock Classic Tournament beginning December 28th, while the Hawks are back in action when they play Bowie on December 21st in Eula.