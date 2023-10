SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Lady Falcons defeated the Bronte Lady Longhorns in five sets, 27-25, 19-25, 12-25,25-23, 15-12.

After the coin toss to determine seeding in this year’s playoffs, Bronte will be the #1 seed with a bye in the Bi-District round.

Veribest will be the #2 seed and will face the #3 seed out of District 5-1A.