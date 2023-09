SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons continue to prove the doubters wrong after their 55-6 win over Panther Creek to remain undefeated.

Veribest got big time performances from Bryce Martin, who scored two first-half touchdowns on the ground and Lane Howard scoring from 15 yards out.

The Falcons are having a complete turnaround year from 2022, which they finished 2-8 overall.

They will look to keep this streak going next week as they take on Paint Rock on the road.