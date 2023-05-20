SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-seeded Angelo State baseball team split Saturday in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional against the UT Tyler Patriots at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In game one, the Rams dominated early and put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning.

Kade Bragg threw 7 1/3 innings with only two hits and no runs with five strikeouts. He improved to 13-1 on the season to tie Trent Baker who had 13 wins in the 2021 season.

In game two, ASU put three runs on the board in the top of the first. The Patriots tied the game in the third and hit a solo homer to right field.

The Rams and Patriots will play in the final game Sunday at 2 p.m. for a spot in the super regionals.