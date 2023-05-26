SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-seeded Angelo State Rams baseball team defeated the Colorado Mesa Mavericks 8-2 in game one of the South Central Super Regional at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The Mavericks scored the game’s opening run to take an early 1-0 lead. The Rams found four runs in the fourth inning to put ASU ahead 4-1.

Aaron Munson started on the mound by allowing four hits and two runs while striking out three batters.

The crowd had 3,247 fans marking the largest attendance for a super regional in Division II since the playoff format change in 2019. It also marked the single-largest crowd for a Division II baseball game since 2017.

The Rams improve to 51-9 on the season and will face the Mavericks in game two Saturday at 3 p.m. for a chance to advance to the Division II National Championship.