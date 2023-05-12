SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-seed Angelo State Rams baseball team came out victorious against the second-seed St. Edwards Hilltoppers 12-4 in the winners’ bracket at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading into the fourth inning until the Hilltoppers responded by hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fourth.

Aaron Munson pitched five innings with five strikeouts. With the win, he improves to 7-2 on the season.

Braxton Pearson earned a save after throwing three innings in relief.

ASU poured on the runs scoring seven unanswered points to finish the game.

The Rams will face either St. Edwards or Lubbock Christian in the Championship game Saturday at 1 p.m.