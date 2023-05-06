SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-ranked Angelo State baseball team captured a 9-6 victory in game two over eighth-seeded Eastern New Mexico to advance to the second round of the Lone Star Conference Baseball Tournament.

The Rams took the lead in the second with the help of Jackson Hardy hitting a solo home run to center field. A bases-loaded walk by Thomas Cain and a sac fly by Jacob Guerrero would make the score 4-1.

Braxton Pearson tossed two innings of work with one run on three hits while Austin Teel threw three innings in relief.

The Rams will open the double-elimination tournament against fourth-seeded Lubbock Christian beginning Thursday, May 11.