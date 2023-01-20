SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles defeat the Wall Hawks 43-28 in a hostile environment.

It was a team effort in the win on Friday night for the TLCA Eagles with their starting five players all contributing to the scoring department. Luis Casillas led the way scoring 10 points for the TLCA Eagles.

Augden Hallmark had it going all night long from three-point range. Hallmark knocked down 5 three-pointers in this one and led the Wall Hawks with 15 points.

TLCA moves on to 20-5 overall on the 2022-2023 season.

Wall drops to 12-8 on the year.