SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #2 ranked Angelo State Rams hosted Central Washington in their last home game of the regular season, this Saturday.

Central Washington got on the board first with a touchdown and field goal, getting the 9-0 lead over ASU early in the first quarter.

Angelo State was unable to respond in the first half, third quarter, Zach Bronkhorst connects with Kel Williams who fought his way into the endzone for the touchdown.

Bronkhorst again launched downfield to Zorhan Rideaux and he turned on the jets all the way into the endzone.

That was not all four Rideaux, after the touchdown, he turned around and got set for the two-point conversion, Bronkhorst spots him, and the extra two points are good.

The #2 ranked Rams finish 22-12 over Central Washington, claiming the 2022 Lone Star Conference title for the first time since 1984.

The Angelo State Rams will finish off their regular season on the road next weekend against Midwestern State