SAN ANGELO, TX— The Sterling City Eagles defeated the Bronte Longhorns 60-24 Friday afternoon at Miles High School.

The Eagles will play Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against the Veribest Falcons on day three of the Miles Ribs Tournament while the Longhorns will face Early at 3:15 p.m.

Johnny Monreal ended with 15 points while Rett Dickison had 9.