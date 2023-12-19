SAN ANGELO, TX. — In their final District 7-2A basketball action of 2023, the Lady Eagles of Sterling City fell to Forsan 37-36, while the Eagles opened District play with a 57-40 over the guests.

In the opener, a back-and-forth game from start to finish, saw the Lady Buffs make a free throw in the final minute after Sterling City tied it at 36 to hand the Lady Eagles their first district loss of the year.

And in the nightcap, the Eagles remained red hot on the hardwood, picking up a 57-40 victory over Forsan to move to 13-1 overall, and 1-0 in district play.

Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles are back in action on December 28th and 29th when they host the Sterling City Holiday Classic.