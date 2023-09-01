SAN ANGELO, TX— The Sterling City Eagles captured a 36-32 nailbiting win over the Miles Bulldogs Friday night.

The Eagles gained momentum with a 37-yard touchdown from Johnny Monreal, putting the initial points on the board. Miles promptly responded as Hayven Book connected with Tevin Meade, giving them an 8-7 lead as the second quarter began.

With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs held a 32-28 lead. However, the Eagles mounted a crucial drive and secured a game-winning touchdown.

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season and will look to bounce back next Friday against Water Valley. The Eagles are 2-0 and will face Abilene TLCA next Friday.