SAN ANGELO, TX— The Robert Lee Steers captured a dominant 58-8 victory against the Blackwell Hornets Friday night.

Before halftime, the Sherwood brothers played a pivotal role in leading the team. Brayden Sherwood notched two touchdowns, while his brother, Brenner Sherwood, recorded three for the night.

Karter Cummings managed to score a touchdown just before halftime for Blackwell, marking their only point of the evening.

The Hornets drop to a 1-3 overall record and will have a bye next week, while the Steers advance to 3-1 overall and gear up to face Zephyr next.