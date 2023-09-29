SAN ANGELO, TX— The Robert Lee Steers secured the 2023 Coke County Championship with a commanding 51-6 victory over the Bronte Longhorns on Friday night.

The Steers took an early 23-0 lead before the Longhorns managed to respond with their only touchdown of the night just four minutes before halftime.

The Bronte Longhorns’ season record falls to 1-5, and they will regroup for their upcoming game against Oglesby. Meanwhile, Robert Lee has improved to 5-1 and is set to start district play against the Menard Yellowjackets.