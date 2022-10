SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Sonora Broncos defeated the Christoval Cougars 30-6 Friday night.

Entering this game, District 3-2A Division I was in a three-way tie for second. With a win over Christoval, the Broncos move to 3-1 in district play.

The Broncos will look to end the regular season strong facing Forsan at home next Friday.

The Cougars will face Reagan County to end their regular season next Friday.