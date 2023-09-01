SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sonora Broncos still missing their standout quarterback, Jaime Buitron due to injury but that didn’t stop them from picking up their second victory in arow over Coahoma 44-30.

Edgar DeLuna was sensational. Scoring two quick touchdowns in the first half from 53 and 45 yards out.

The Broncos move on to 2-0 so far in this 2023 season and will be on the road against Eldorado next week for a huge one.

Sonora currently leads the all-time series 48-32-1 between the two, and this one should be instant fireworks.