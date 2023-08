SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Robert Lee Steers opened week one of the high school football season with a shutout over Rotan 46-0.

Brayden Sherwood led the way in the first half with his two touchdowns rushing the ball. He would take the handoff from Brody Pitcock and score from 40 yards out.

Sherwood would also recover the onside kick and take it the distance to expand the Steers lead.

Robert Lee will be back in action next Friday at 7:30 against Sands.