SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-seeded Angelo State baseball team advanced to the NCAA Division II South Central Super Regional with an 8-5 victory over UT Tyler on Sunday at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The Patriots led throughout six innings until the Rams took the lead in the seventh.

Austin Teel threw four 2/3 innings of relief and allowed two runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Scott Ellis earned the win to improve to 6-2 on the season.

ASU will host second-seeded and fifth-ranked Colorado Mesa in the Super Regional on Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

“It feels great. This has always been the goal, and we had to battle through that adversity, especially with the loss yesterday, but it was just huge to bounce back and keep playing and keep our heads down, and we got the win. That was huge. It felt great,” said infielder Kamden Kelton.

“Beyond words, you know Jordan Williams and just all of them. My wife told me this morning they aren’t ready for it to end. They will find a way. They did. Just proud of them. The momentum that we had and the crowd going it made those guys a little tighter, and I think our players fed off of it, and it was huge. Hopefully, we can go out and do it again,” said head coach Kevin Brooks.