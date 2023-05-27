SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-seeded Angelo State Rams baseball team defeated second-seeded Colorado Mesa 6-0 to advance to the Division II College World Series for the third-straight year.

The victory marked their sixth overall trip to the Division II College World Series and the first time in program history the Rams have punched their ticket three straight years.

Kade Bragg started on the mound pitching seven shutout innings, allowing only seven hits and six strikeouts.

The Rams advance to 52-9, the most wins in a single season in program history. The Division II College World Series will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, June 3-10.

“It feels great. It’s a huge accomplishment. To do it three years in a row is difficult. It’s difficult to do it once. That’s not the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal is to win it all. So, we are excited. This is another step in the journey, and hopefully, we can go finish,” said head coach Kevin Brooks.

“It feels good. That’s where the end goal is, go win that final game there, so to get that next step in the journey feels good,” said Rams infielder Jordan Williams.