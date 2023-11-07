SAN ANGELO, TX. — Both the Veribest Lady Falcons and Bronte Lady Longhorns punched their ticket to the Class 1A high school volleyball Regional Tournament Tuesday night with victories in the Regional Quarterfinals.

In Sterling City, the Lady Falcons continued their streak of not dropping a set in the postseason, picking up a straight-set victory over the Lady Devils of Rankin (25-17, 25-11, 25-21).

“I am so proud of how much grit they showed and determination they showed and being relentless and Rankin was as well and I respect that in them and the girls never backed down from that, they just kept bringing it,” said Lady Falcon head coach Denise Richards.

“The way we bond and the way we have built our bond with each other and how we can lift each other when things get hard and we work well together overall,” said Lady Flacon senior outside/middle hitter Alexis Salvato.

And then over in Merkel Tuesday night, the Bronte Lady Longhorns also booked their ticket to the regional tournament with a close three-set sweep over the Lady Hornets of Aspermont (25-22, 25-22, 25-21).

Both will be back in action Friday afternoon at Central high school, Bronte plays Klondike at 1 p.m., and then Veribest follows and will play Wilderado at 3 p.m.