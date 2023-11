SAN ANGELO, TX— In a rematch from last year’s Bi-District round, the Miles Bulldogs aimed to reverse their fortunes against the Sterling City Eagles Thursday night at San Angelo Stadium.

With a 48-0 shutout in the 2A Division II Bi-District game, the Bulldogs advanced to the Area Round, securing Miles’ first playoff appearance since 2014 and the first postseason victory under Head Coach Jayson Wilhelm’s leadership.

Bulldogs will face fourth-ranked Collinsville. The details of this game are TBA.