SAN ANGELO, Texas — Day two of the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament was underway Saturday afternoon, where Central, Miles, and Wall all fought for a chance at a championship title.

The Central Lady Cats entered the second day of the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament with an undefeated record, having previously defeated Fort Stockton and Del Rio on day one.

Saturday morning saw the Lady Cats as the first team in action, facing off against El Paso Americas. They would take down Americas in straight sets to send them into a Concho Valley match-up against the 3A Wall Lady Hawks.

The Miles Lady Bulldogs were also in present in the gold bracket, having secured the top spot in pool seven. Early Saturday morning, Miles faced off against El Paso Montwood but fell in staight sets. El Paso Montwood would go on to beat the Wall Lady Hawks, earning a third place finish behind Andrews and our champions, the Central Lady Cats.

The Lady Hawks defeated Ingram Moore before taking on Central. Wall would dominate set one with a 25-19 final score, but that’s all they would see against the Lady Cats. Central defeated Wall 2-1 to advance to the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament Championship against Andrews.

Head coach Julie Williams has secured her first Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament Championship with this victory.

“It was a big thing. We are getting over the hump, but we will keep working every single day. Take it one step at a time. This team is special. We’ve been on so far this season, and I think they can do some special things this year. I’m just here for the ride. They are the ones putting in the work. They are the ones making the adjustments. That’s all on them. I give all the props to them. They work hard. They are a special team this year,” said head coach Julie Williams.