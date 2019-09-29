HIGHLIGHTS: Rams upset No. 15 Midwestern State 28-6

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State hit hard and hit early Saturday night as the Rams upset No. 15 Midwestern State 28-6.

The Rams piled it on early. In the first quarter, senior quarterback Payne Sullins capped off a seven play, 94-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Austin Landry to put the Rams up 7-0.

Sullins then dialed his own number and punched in a one yard quarterback sneak to put ASU up 14-0, which the team would carry into the locker room for halftime.

Sullins went 15 for 28 and finished with 257 yards through the air. The senior scored four total touchdowns and threw two interceptions.

And it wouldn’t stop there.

The Rams came out in the second half and continued to add to the scoreboard. Sullins connected with junior wide receiver Keke Chism twice in the third quarter to give the Rams a 28-0 lead.

Chism was a bright spot for an ASU offense that was firing on all cylinders. Chism hauled in six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Angelo State, who was receiving votes to crack the top 25 prior to Saturday night’s win, are expected to jump in the rankings after beating No. 15 Midwestern State. The Rams have a date with No. 4 Tarleton State on Oct. 5 in Stephenville.

Kickoff time set for 6 p.m.