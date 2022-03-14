SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams Hosted Drury over the weekend for a non-conference two-game series. The Rams dominated in game one Saturday after a 20-3 victory and on Sunday Angelo State would pull off another win in walk-off fashion winning 8-7.



The Rams will return to conference play when they travel to face Texas A&M International in Laredo at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18th in a four-game series against the Dustdevils.