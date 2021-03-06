HIGHLIGHTS: Rams secure series over Chaps in game two

A fantastic day for the Concho Valley. Those lucky enough to get out and enjoy the Brews, Ewes, and BBQ were treated to very nice afternoon along the Concho River. Temperatures did get into the mid 60s but the ample sunshine kept things feeling nice. Winds also took easy on the area, as lighter easterly winds settled in over the area.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies.