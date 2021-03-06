HIGHLIGHTS: Rams secure series over Chaps in game two

LUBBOCK– No. 1 Angelo State secured the series win after a 7-1 victory in game two of the three-game series against Lubbock Christian.

Benjamin Elder continues his win streak with his 3rd consecutive win this season. Elder pitched 6 innings and came off the mound with 6 strikeouts.

The Rams advance to an 11-1 overall record and 7-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

Angelo State will look to finish off the series with a sweep on Sunday at 1 P.M.

