SAN ANGELO– Number five ranked Angelo State opened up their season with a 9-4 win over conference foe UT Tyler Saturday afternoon.



Starting pitcher Benjamin Eder kicked off the 2022 season with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning earning 5 K’s in 3.1 innings.



The Patriots got on the board first with a 2-run homerun from Ethan Bedgood but the Rams would come back to rally in the 7th inning to regain the lead after a double from Tripp Clark which set off the momentum Angelo state needed late in the game to win 9-4 on opening day.



The Rams start the season off 1-0 and will be back at Foster Field Sunday for a doubleheader against the Patriots starting at 1 p.m.