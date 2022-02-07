SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Baseball team fell to UT Tyler 9-6 in game two and 5-4 in game three in a double header Sunday afternoon.



Game two: Rams led for six innings until the patriots scored four late runs in the 7th inning to even the series with a 9-6 win.



Game three: Patriots got on the board first while the rams had four scoreless innings before scoring 4 runs in the fifth inning of the seven-inning game. Despite the Angelo state response, UT Tyler would come away with three runs in the 6th to secure the 5-4 victory.



The rams will look to even out the series in game four Monday, February 7 at Foster Field first pitch is set for 1 P.M.