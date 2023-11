SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rams football team closed out the 2023 regular season with a 31-13 win over Western Oregon Saturday night at Legrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The victory propelled the Rams to a 7-3 overall record, including 6-2 in Lone Star Conference play.

ASU now awaits the 2023 NCAA Division II Football Selection Show set for Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. CST on NCAA.com.