SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State women’s basketball team experienced a 63-53 loss to No. 15 Tampa on Saturday afternoon at the Rambelles Classic.

Angelo State embarked on a 10-2 run, securing a 31-25 lead with one minute remaining in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Tampa opened with five consecutive points, stretching their lead to 55-46.

Rambelles would only knock down four shots in the fourth quarter. Conference play kicks off on November 30th when they face Texas A&M Kingsville at 5:30 p.m.