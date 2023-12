SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Women’s basketball team fell 75-64 to UAFS Thursday night at the Junell Center-Stephens Arena.

Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant led the team scoring 22 points on 6-13 shooting from the field. Sawyer Loyd recorded her third double-double of the year with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Rambelles return home to host Oklahoma Christian on Saturday, December 9th at 1 p.m.