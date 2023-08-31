SAN ANGELO, TX— The Paint Rock Indians suffered a setback in week two after falling to Ranger 54-6 Thursday night.
With a record of 1-1, the Indians are determined to make a comeback when they face Gustine next Thursday at 7 p.m.
by: Sabrina Hoover
