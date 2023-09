SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Paint Rock Indians move to 4-1 after complete performance versus Lohn.

The Indians put up 53 points and pitched a shutout against the Eagles.

Paint Rock will be in for a real test come next Friday night as they welcome in the undefeated Veribest Falcons to Indian Field.

Veribest leads the all-time series 12-11 over Paint Rock. That game will get kicked off at 7:30 pm.