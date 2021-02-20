HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Veribest handles Iraan, lifts area championship

Warmer weather at last! Temperatures soared into the 60s for much of the Concho Valley. The warming trend will continue to through the weekend and for the start of next week. Most locations got 15-20 degrees warmer today than they were this time yesterday. Increased winds from the south have brought some breezy winds to the area but we will gladly take some breezy conditions to get back to more comfortable temperatures.

Tonight temperatures will stay above freezing for the first time in a while. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and while some spots could be closer to the freezing point, this is much closer to our normal temperatures for mid to late February.