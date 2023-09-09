SAN ANGELO, TX— The fourth-ranked Angelo State Rams football team fell to second-ranked Colorado School of Mines 31-21 Saturday night at Legrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

By the end of the night, Gardner’s stats tallied 26 completions on 46 attempts, accumulating 278 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Rams’ leading receiver of the night was Kyle Bradford, who hauled in seven receptions for 94 yards and scored a touchdown.

Next week, the Rams kick off Lone Star Conference play away against Central Washington on September 16th.