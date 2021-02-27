HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Rams sweep Rattlers in 3 game series

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State completed their sweep against St. Mary’s in a 3 game series winning 8-0 in game two and 11-10 in game 3.



Benjamin Elder had a complete shut-out game in game three allowing only 7 hits and no runs improving 2-1 on the season.

While in game three, the Rattlers would put up a fight but ultimately a bunt from Jackson Hardy would bring in Parker Bramlett. The walk-off would secure the win and the series for the Rams.



The Rams will head to Lubbock on Mar. 5th to play the Chaps in a 3 game series.

