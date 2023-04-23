SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-ranked Angelo State baseball team captured the series sweep against eighth-ranked St. Edwards with an 8-0 shutout victory in game four at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In the third inning, Thomas Cain scored on an error to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. The Rams extended their lead in the fourth inning with Reese Johnson and Cain hitting RBI singles to make it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, the Rams found four more runs to continue the momentum.

Rams baseball set a new program record with nine shutouts in a season, surpassing the previous eight shutouts from the 2012 team.

A player who has led the way is pitcher Kade Bragg. He threw five innings with no runs on six hits with five strikeouts. He moves his streak to 26 scoreless innings and 11-0 on the season.

ASU will close out the regular season next weekend on the road against West Texas A&M.