SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team captured a 9-6 victory in game one and ended the night with a 7-1 win in game two over eighth-ranked St. Edwards at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In game one, Austin Beck scored on a wild pitch to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. Still, in the second inning, Kamden Kelton doubled down the right field line to bring home Justin Harris to extend ASU’s lead to 2-0.

The Hilltoppers would find momentum in the seventh inning scoring five runs but that would be all they would find.

In game two, the Rams found four runs in the bottom of the second. The Hilltoppers would find one run in the fourth inning but that would be the only run they would allow.

Angelo State sweeps the doubleheader to clinch the 2023 Lone Star Conference Regular Season Championship. The Rams will be back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. to close out the series.