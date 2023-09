SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mason Punchers dominated the Brady Bulldogs in their 41-7 victory on Friday night.

Mason has now defeated the Bulldogs in back-to-back years on the gridirion.

The Punchers will look to extend their early season record to 3-0 next week when they face the Ozona Lions.

As far as the Bulldogs, still searching for that first victory under new head coach, Jaron Roberts. They will look to do so next Friday night when they welcome in Coleman.