SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a game that was a defensive battle through the first 12 minutes of play, the Wall Hawks would get on the board at the start of the second with a Gunnar Dillard score from one-yard out.

The Punchers would respond on their next drive with a Matthew King touchdown from five yards out.

Mason would close it out in the 4th, winning 14-7 to remain undefeated.

Mason advances to 6-0 on the season, while the Wall Hawks fall to 3-2.