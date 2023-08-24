SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 2023 Texas high school football season kicked off Thursday night for two teams in the Concho Valley, with Water Valley traveling to TLCA Abilene and Bronte hosting Zephyr.

The Wildcats begin the Aaron Whitmire era as head coach with a statement win on the road Thursday night 60-9 over TLCA Abilene in a game the ‘Cats led from start to finish.

Over in Bronte, the Longhorns would drop their home and season opener Thursday night to #24 Zephyr 42-18. This was also the first game for new Longhorn head coach Rocky Rawls.

Water Valley travels to Hamlin next week, while Bronte will host Rule. Both games are set for Friday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m.