SAN ANGELO, TX— In their 2023 season opener, the Ozona Lions defeated the TLCA San Angelo Eagles 65-14.

The Eagles faced trouble trailing 50-0 at halftime and struggled throughout the entire game as the Lions’ defense relentlessly pressured Eagles quarterback Layne Honea.

Hudson Fowler emerged as a key player, scoring consecutive touchdowns to maintain the Lions’ momentum, and the defense further solidified their performance.

The Eagles aim to rebound when they take on Odessa Compass Academy on the road next Friday, while the Lions are set to face Wink at home.