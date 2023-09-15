SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs drop their third straight game of the season after losing to Lubbock 43-41.

The offense saw explosive plays work in their favor left and right, but ultimately just couldn’t get enough stops versus the Westerners.

Receivers such as Michael Duran and Braeden Packard showed their ability to stretch the field tonight in this one, with both catching deep balls for 50 yards plus.

The Chiefs will be back at home next week for homecoming as they welcome in Levelland.