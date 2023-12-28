SAN ANGELO, TX— The Sterling City Lady Eagles and Eagles advanced to the 2023 Sterling City Holiday Classic finals.

The Lady Eagles secured a 58-18 victory over the McCamey Badgers, earning a spot in the semi-finals. Sterling City maintained their momentum by defeating the Clyde Lady Bulldogs 36-20, setting up a Friday matchup against Sands at 2:20 p.m.

After a 74-60 victory over the Sands Mustangs, the Eagles progressed to the semi-finals. They defeated Borden County 52-43, securing a spot in the finals against Bartlett on Friday at 3:40 p.m.