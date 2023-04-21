SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Lady Cat softball team fell to the Frenship Lady Tigers Friday night 13-0.
Central ended the regular season 17-12-1 overall and 4-7 in district. They will begin Bi-District play next Thursday.
