SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Irion County Hornets defeated the Menard Yellowjackets Friday night 56-8.

Coming into this game, both of these teams were tied 2-0 in district play, and the Hornets were the ones who ran away with the district title.

The Hornet offense maintained dominance throughout the entire game with their defense holding Menard to only a touchdown.

Irion County will end its regular season when they face the Veribest Falcons next Friday.

Menard will look to finish the regular season strong as they face the Eden Bulldogs next Friday.