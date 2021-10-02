HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County holds off Blackwell

MERTZON– Irion County hosted Blackwell at O.K. Wolfenbarger Stadium for their homecoming game.
Irion County would strike first and it would be a back and forth battle in the first but eventually, Blackwell would lose momentum after the second quarter. Irion County wins 67-40
Irion County begins district play against Water Valley while Blackwell takes on Olfen in its first district game.
Watch the highlights in the video above.
