SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets drop their home opener in the final seconds against Highland 42-50.

After trailing for majority of the game, the Hornets made it a game late but just couldn’t finish.

The Hornets are now 2-2, after going undefeated in the regular season in 2022.

Irion County will be in action versus the Leakey Eagles next week on the road, looking to get back in the win column.